Pèlerinage de Pentecôte: c’est aussi chez les chrétiens d’Orient

Pélerinage de Pentecôte en Syrie

[SYRIE] Pèlerinage de Pentecôte dans la Vallée des Chrétiens(по-русски ниже)A l’occasion de la #Pentecôte, alors que se tenait en France le grand #pèlerinage annuel vers #Chartres, les volontaires de SOS Chrétiens d’Orient ont pèleriné pendant deux jours vers Notre-Dame de Kafroun dans les montagnes de la Vallée des chrétiens en Syrie.La vingtaine de volontaires, venant des antennes d'Alep, Damas, Maaloula, Sadad, Tartous et Homs sont heureux de se retrouver et encore plus de retrouver autant de jeunes Syriens venus pèleriner avec eux. La route pour se rendre à Kafroun est déjà une aventure, spécialement pour les jeunes Aleppins, qui ont été obligés de contourner toute la zone encore sous le contrôle d'Al-Qaida.Tôt le matin et sous un soleil déjà mordant en cette saison, nous nous sommes lancés joyeusement à la découverte des petites routes et des chemins de ces montagnes luxuriantes. La nature est magnifique, une grande variété d'arbustes et de petits arbres poussent à flanc de montagne grâce à la culture en terrasse et nous offrent de salutaires coins d'ombres. Les petites églises sont nombreuses et parsèment notre route, nous permettant de nous recueillir et de méditer sur l'Esprit-Saint en écoutant notre aumônier.Les jeunes Syriens sont ravis de cette expérience. Une dizaine de chapelet en français, une dizaine en arabe. Tout au long de la route c’est dans cet esprit de fraternité et d’unité que nous avançons et ce malgré la barrière de la langue.Du fond de la vallée, nous parviennent le chant des grenouilles et les rires des enfants qui profitent des cascades et des cours d'eau. Cette douce musique accompagne nos prières comme une promesse de fraicheur et de repos après une longue journée de marche… éreintante.Les habitants interloqués de voir passer cette joyeuse troupe bigarrée de jeunes Syriens et Français, nous offrent de larges sourires, de longues salutations et les fruits de leurs jardins, tout ce qu'il y a de plus bio : prunes, abricots et "touts", cette sorte de grosses mûres qui poussent sur les grands mûriers rouges, si typiques de la Syrie.Le deuxième jour, malgré nos corps parcourus de courbatures, nous nous lançons dans l'ascension du sommet de Notre-Dame de Kafroun. La pente est raide, le soleil toujours aussi piquant. La Chapelle ouverte sur tout son pourtour nous offre fraicheur et une vue panoramique sur les vallées environnantes. La messe en ce lieu habité de paix nous est d’un grand réconfort. Nous pourrons voir ensuite défiler, toute la journée, des familles syriennes venues vénérer Notre-Dame de Kafroun.C'est la fin et le retour ! Fatigués et heureux, nous rentrons dans notre bus typique et chamarré qui a autant de mal à grimper les cotes que nous en avions à pied. L'ambiance est très animée et les chants appris dans les deux langues se succèdent joyeusement. C'est un autre pèlerinage qui dépose, dans chaque antenne de mission, des chapelets de jeunes Syriens et Français, joyeux et confiants dans la force renouvelée de l'Esprit-Saint.————-[SYRIA] Pentecost Pilgrimage in the Valley of ChristiansOn the weekend of Pentecost, while took place the annual big pilgrimage to Chartres in France, the volunteers of SOS Chrétiens d’Orient have walked for two days to Our Lady of Kafrun in the Valley of Christians in Syria.Around twenty volunteers, from the missions of Aleppo, Damascus, Maaloula, Sadad, Tartous and Homs are happy to gather and even more to meet so many young Syrians who have come to walk with them.The road to Kafrun is an adventure on its own, especially for the young Aleppines who have had to go around the whole area that Al-Qaïda is still controlling. Early in the morning, under an already strong spring sun, we cheerfully got started on the discovery of the small roads and paths of these luxurious mountains.The nature here is wonderful, a variety of shrubs and small trees are growing on the mountainside thanks to the terracing, offering us some most-needed corners in the shade. A lot of little churches are scattered along the road, allowing us to reflect and meditate on the Holy Spirit, listening to our chaplain, Father…The young Syrians are enchanted with this experience. A dozen of French people, a dozen of Arab people. Throughout the road, it is in this spirit of fraternity and unity that we move forward, in spite of the language barrier. From the depths of the valley, we hear the songs of frogs and the laughs and children who enjoy the waterfalls and rivers. This sweet melody blends in with our prayers, as the promise of some coolness and rest after this day-long walk… exhausting.The inhabitants are surprised to see this happy motley troop of young Syrians and French, they are waving with big smiles, offering us fruits from their own gardens ; the most organic ones : prunes, apricots and « touts », the kind of big mulberries that grow on big red mulberry trees, so typical of Syria. On the second day, despite our sore muscles, we start climbing to the summit of Our Lady of Kafrun. The climb is steep and the sun still beating down. The Chapel, open on its periphery, offers us coolness and a panoramic view of the neighbouring valleys. The mass celebrated in this peaceful place id of great comfort. Then, we see the Syrian families walk by all day long ; they have come to worship our Lady of Kafrun. This is the end and the time to come back! Tired and happy, we get back in our dear and brightly-coloured bus, which drives up the ascents with as much difficulty as we did walking. The atmosphere is vibrant and the many songs learnt in both languages are happily sung one after the other. This is another pilgrimage, which brings to each mission rosaries of young Syrians and French, happy and confident in the renewed strength of the Holy Spirit.————-[СИРИЯ] Паломничество Пятидесятницы в Долине ХристианПо случаю #Пятидесятницы, в то время как во Франции состоялось большое ежегодное паломничество в Шартр, волонтеры SOS Chrétiens d’Orient (SOS Христианe Востокa) шли в течение двух дней в направление Нотр-Дам-де Кафрун в горном месте долины Христиан в Сирии.Двадцать волонтеров из Алеппо, Дамаска, Маалула, Садада, Тартуса и Хомса были рады собраться все вместе а еще больше собраться с таким большим количеством молодых сирийцев, пришедших совершить паломничество вместе с ними. Дорога, ведущая в Кафрун уже сама по себе является приключением, особенно для молодежи из Алеппо, которая была вынуждена обойти весь район, находящийся под контролем Аль-Каиды.Рано утром под жгучим солнцем мы весело собрались в путь по маленьким дорожкам и тропинкам этих роскошных гор. Природа великолепна, большое разнообразие кустарников и небольших деревьев растут на склоне горы благодаря террасной культуре и предоставляют нам благотворные уголки тени. Большое количество маленьких церквей встречаются по нашей дороге, позволяющие нам помолиться и помедитировать над Святым Духом, слушая нашего капеллана.Молодые сирийцы в восторге от этого опыта. Десять франкоговорящих и десять арабоговорящих. На протяжении всей дороги мы продвигаемся в духе братства и единства несмотря на языковой барьер.Издали доходит до нас пение лягушек и смех детей, играющих в водопадах и ручьях. Эта нежная музыка сопровождает наши молитвы, как обещание свежести и отдыха после долгого и утомительного дня в походе…Жители, удивленные этой веселой и разноцветной компанией молодых сирийцев и французов, приветствуют нас с большими улыбками и дарят нам фрукты из своих садов, самое био, что может быть: сливы, абрикосы и ягоды шелковицы похожие на ежевику, которые растут на больших красных тутовых деревьях, типичных для Сирии.На 2-ой день несмотря на нашу усталость мы начинаем восхождение горы Нотр-Дам-де-Кафрун. Склон крутой, солнце по прежнему жгучее. Часовня, открытая по всему периметру, дает нам свежесть и панорамный вид на окружающие долины. Месса, совершаемая в этом мирном месте, является утешением для нас. Затем мы видим целый день поток сирийских семей, пришедших поклониться Богоматери Кафруна.Настал конец и пора обратно! Уставшие но счастливые, мы возвращаемся автобусом, который поднимается по горке с таким же трудом, с каким бы мы поднимались бы пешком. Атмосфера очень оживленная и мы радостно поем выученные песни по-франкцузски и по-арабски. Еще одно паломничество, которое приносит в каждую антенну миссии четки молодых сирийцев и французов, радостных и уповающих на силу Святого Духа.

Publié par SOS Chrétiens d'Orient sur jeudi 8 juin 2017