Etats-Unis: ils soutiennent l’interdiction faite à Nancy Pelosi d’accéder à la communion

Depuis l’instruction du 18 mai dernier par laquelle l’archevêque de San Francisco, Mgr Joseph Cordileone, a interdit à Nancy Pelosi l’accès la communion eucharistique, plusieurs évêques américains ont affiché leur soutien à leur collègue.

C’est le cas de Mgr Samuel J. Aquila, archevêque de Denver:

I support and commend my brother bishop, Archbishop Cordileone, for making this courageous, compassionate, and necessary decision. Read my full statement:https://t.co/lrPvvRjBbP https://t.co/jOOIZafbRr — Archbishop Aquila (@ArchbishopDen) May 20, 2022

Mgr Joseph Strickland, évêque de Tyler (Texas), a remercié son collègue pour “l’amour de Nancy Pelosi au nom de Jésus Christ”:

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you Archbishop Cordileone for loving Nancy Pelosi in the Truth of Jesus Christ! https://t.co/JVLofcg5IV — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) May 20, 2022

Mgr Thomas Paprocki, évêque de Springfield (Illinois), a également salué Mgr Cordileone:

I fully support and earnestly commend Archbishop Cordileone’s action in regard to Speaker Pelosi. All politicians who promote abortion should not receive holy Communion until they have repented, repaired scandal, and been reconciled to Christ and the Church. https://t.co/TTncsZWVu2 — Bishop Paprocki (@BishopPaprocki) May 20, 2022

Mgr James D. Conley, évêque de Lincoln (Nebraska), a aussi affiché son soutien:

I support Archbishop Cordileone in his courageous pastoral outreach to a member of his flock. His actions are made as a shepherd with the heart of Christ. https://t.co/mRGCtE2ZN3 — James D Conley (@bishop_conley) May 20, 2022

Mgr Michael Barber, évêque d’Oakland (Californie), a aussi apporté son soutien, citant le Pape François qui condamne l’avortement:

+Michael Barber: “I support @ArchCardileone in the heroic and compassionate stance he took today in the protection and defense of human life. As @Pontifex said, 'Every child who, rather than being born, is condemned unjustly to being aborted, bears the face of Jesus Christ.'" — Diocese of Oakland (@oakdiocese) May 20, 2022

Mgr Paul S. Coakley, archevêque d’Oklahoma City (Oklahoma), déclare applaudir “le courage” de Mgr Cordileone:

I applaud the courage of Archbishop Cordileone and his leadership in taking this difficult step. Let us continue to pray for Abp. Cordileone, priests of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Speaker Pelosi, for the protection of the unborn, and for the conversion of hearts and minds. https://t.co/Nw4jH25sHy — Archbishop Paul S. Coakley (@ArchbishopOKC) May 20, 2022

Mgr David Ricken, évêque de Green Bay (Wisconsin), a affirmé son “ferme soutien”:

(1/4) I wish to express my strong support for Archbishop Cordileone’s decision stating he has publicly declared that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi not be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/OmdlDhJHKZ — Bishop David Ricken (@BpDavidRicken) May 21, 2022

Mgr Thomas Daly, évêque de Spokane (État de Washington), rappelle les tentatives infructueuses pour faire revenir Nancy Pelosi sur ses positions:

After many attempts to engage speaker Nancy Pelosi in a conversation about her support for abortion, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has announced that speaker Pelosi is to refrain from receiving holy communion until she answers the call to repentance. — Bishop Thomas Daly (@Bishop_Daly) May 21, 2022

Mgr Donald Hying, évêque de Madison, a également affirmé son soutien.

Et en France ?

Source: National Catholic Register